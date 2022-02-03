Watch: Video of NDA cadets singing Bollywood songs amazes social media users

In the viral video clip, the cadets can be seen singing Bollywood tracks including Raata Lambaya from the movie Shershaah and Chhaap Tilak by Abida Parveen and a few other Hindi songs

The name National Defence Academy (NDA) itself speaks of an institution that revolves around diligence, discipline and service to the nation. Since its inception, this institution has been a hallmark of global excellence in the sphere of military education.

Young cadets who are trained there are known to have a hectic schedule that involves all kinds of drilling, be it mental or physical. Despite their packed schedule, a group of cadets was recently captured singing a medley of hit Bollywood songs and the video has gone viral.

In the video clip, the cadets can be seen singing Bollywood tracks Raata Lambaya from the movie Shershaah and Chhaap Tilak sung by Abida Parveen among others. One of the cadets is also seen playing the guitar while others move their bodies to the rhythm of the songs.

The user captioned the video saying, “An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy. Practicing for Battalion Entertainment, I guess Lovely.”

Watch the video here:

An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy..

Practicing for Batallion Entertainment, I guess Lovely ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WqbcNPY1TF — SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) February 2, 2022

The 1 minute 48 seconds video was recorded inside a Squadron Ante Room at the Academy and was shared by Twitter user Sirisha Rao on 2 February. Since it went viral, the amazing video has collected more than 98,000 views and is counting.

While some social media users applauded these young cadets for their singing, others spoke of their brave parents for letting their kids join the armed forces.

In January, an Indian Navy personnel grooving to a Bollywood song during the Republic Day parade rehearsals had also gone viral. The track was from the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

In another instance earlier this year, Indian Army personnel made headlines with their ‘Khukuri dance’ performance. The performance was held at the snow-covered Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

