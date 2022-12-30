Watch: Video of Indigo staff throwing musical instruments carelessly irks internet

We frequently come across several instances of travellers receiving their luggage in an unimaginable condition after their arrival at the destined airports. Videos of such incidents are dropped on the internet to catch the attention of the airline authority. This time, a new viral clip is doing rounds and showing the carelessness of an Indigo staff. The baggage handler was loading musical instruments into the luggage career. It was famous Sufi singer Bismil who brought the incident to light for the first time following an Instagram post on his account. Since it garnered popularity, IndiGo Airlines has reportedly launched an investigation regarding the matter.

The footage opens at an airport ahead of the departure of the singer’s flight. However, the actual location or the name of the city is unknown. In the visuals, the Indigo staff can be spotted throwing the instruments into the luggage career without giving any attention to them. After settling a couple of boxes there, he adjusted the one hanging from the cargo.

Musical instruments are believed to be worshipped by artists. Referring to this, Bismil wrote, “Instruments are the most precious things for any artist and it feels sad how Indigo is throwing them like trash.” Moreover, he revealed that they paid extra Rs 30,000 for their additional luggage and informed the authority to handle them with proper care. “All my fellow passengers, please be careful when you give your bags to Indigo,” Bismil warned further.

The caption of the post read, “This is exactly how indigo treats our instruments. Indigo, you need to respect our instruments.” Since being surfaced on the internet, the Instagram video has received nearly 9 lakh views so far. It has also accumulated more than 28,000 likes on the platform. Users were left annoyed after watching the irresponsible act of the luggage handler. They marked their dissatisfaction in the comment section.

An artist named Ghulam Hasan Khan termed it “disrespectful and shameful.” A user shared, “It’s not just instruments, They broke my makeup vanity and so many products inside even after putting the fragile sticker. It is so heartbreaking to see our most precious work-related things coming to us broken.” Another person suggested, “You can file a lawsuit for these things and the company will pay up for the damages and loss of time.”

However, no damage to instruments has been reported by Bismil. Following the matter, Indigo released a statement pledging to look into it. The airline further claimed that the viral video did not accurately reflect the high standards it maintains for its luggage handling operation.

