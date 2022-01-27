Watch: Video of ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refusing to wear saffron headgear goes viral

The man who tried to felicitate the former chief minister with the saffron headgear disappeared from the crowd within minutes of the incident

A recent video of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has caught the attention of internet users. In the video which is now being widely circulated on social media, the man can be seen refusing to wear a saffron-coloured headgear.

The video has been shared by many people, including the official Twitter handle of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka. In the viral clip, the leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Siddaramaiah can be seen sitting amongst a group of people. It seems that the former CM is attending an event. He is busy reading from a paper when someone from the crowd tries to felicitate him with a saffron turban.

Siddaramaiah immediately refuses to wear the turban and shoves it away through a hand gesture. Many people in the crowd can also be seen wearing a similar coloured turban. The crowd is apparently stunned at Siddaramaiah’s refusal to wear the headgear and the man who had tried to felicitate the former chief minister disappears from the crowd within minutes of the incident.

The official Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka shared this clip by combining it with several other footages of Siddaramaiah. The combined clip contains visuals of Siddaramaiah attending an event where his followers felicitate him with an Arabic robe and make him wear the traditional Arabic headgear.

Watch the video here:

Watch the great SICKULAR @siddaramaiah basking in Arab costume. This is the same Siddaramaiah who throws away the Saffron Turban offered by his Supporter. Will this Tipu Worshipper hesitate to celebrate "Jinnah Jayanti" if he again becomes the chief minister of Karnataka? pic.twitter.com/34rpmXJSBk — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 27, 2022

The video of the prominent Congress leader has gone viral ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections to be held in February in five states which are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Recently, in a statement given to ANI, BJP MLA P Rajeev had said that grand old party leaders Siddaramaiah and the state chief DK Shivakumar “are day dreaming about Congress coming to power after 2030 assembly polls in the state”.

P Rajeev had called all allegations of BJP MLAs trying to join Congress as baseless. Rajeev had said that he was confident about the saffron party coming to power in 2023 again and added that no MLA would leave party he belonged to.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.