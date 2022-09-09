A jungle safari car and the people sitting in it were lucky enough to be able to narrowly escape an aggravated tusker, charging at them

Time and again, experts have revealed that elephants are one of the most peaceful animals with a calm and composed attitude. But, if they are instigated, they can wreak havoc on each and everything present around them.

The same could have happened, however, a jungle safari car and people sitting in it were lucky enough to be able to narrowly escape an aggravated tusker, charging at them.

The incident came to light after a video was shared by IFS Officer Saket Badola, on his Twitter account. After looking at the video, it appears that it was recorded by a woman, sitting in the seat of the safari car. And shows a man, other than the driver, sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, which is speedily moving in reverse.

Chances are really high that the video, which is going viral on the internet, might stun you. While sharing the video, the IFS officer praised the driver of the car, who successfully and ideally kept his cool and didn’t panic.

The caption read, “Credits to the driver for his skills and keeping his cool. Not an easy situation to be in. However, authorities should investigate the reason behind the elephant’s irritation.”

The now-viral video opens by showing an elephant running after an open-roof vehicle, while the driver is speedily moving in reverse. At one point, the elephant can be seen coming so close to the vehicle that intending to flip the car, it almost touched it but failed at turning the vehicle upside down.

One can see, towards the end of the video, that as the car gains speed and maintains a bit of distance, the elephant took its right and went inside the jungle.

In the end, the video shows a glimpse of the man, sitting in the front of the car, looking at all the sides in shock. As the video started circulating on the internet, several users were wondering the reason behind the getting aggravated.

One user commented, “Nothing very unusual, it may have been due to a sudden proximity around a corner or a scared elephant charging but generally forest drivers in Kabini are a very sensible lot.”

Another commented, “Saket sir, however, it may sound bizarre, but the pachyderms are ‘made’ to chase vehicles by the drivers to make the tourists get the thrill of it. I have been in a similar situation at Corbett and Rajaji several times.”

A third user commented, “I’m trying to imagine the thumping of ground with every step of the tusker.”

So far, the video has been played over 117 thousand times, and the numbers have been increasing continuously.

