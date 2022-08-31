In the caption, Venjatesh also added that a lot of changes have been brought to Air India flights after Tata's take-over.

We often come across cabin crew members who leave a long-lasting impact on us with their sweet gestures. They always try to make our flight more comfortable by helping us.

A video of a cabin crew member calming a crying baby has recently gone viral that will surely warm your heart. The steward of an Air India flight was caught on camera consoling a toddler. A photographer named Jeevan Venkatesh recorded the special moment and shared it on his personal Instagram handle.

The staff member, identified as Neil Malkam, helped to comfort Venkatesh’s daughter who was restless inside the flight. In the post, the photographer thanked the young man and shared the details of the incident. It reads, “Really appreciate the sweet gesture of an Air India staff, It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying on the steward’s shoulder, thanks to him.”

In the video, Malkam can be spotted moving back and forth in the aisle while holding the toddler in his arms. He can also be seen comforting the baby by patting her back. The baby also seems to be at ease in his arms and enjoying the walk. Other passengers were settled in their seats as the flight had perhaps already taken off.

The reel has earned much appreciation from Instagram users. Since being shared, it has received over 25 lakh viewers and almost 2 lakh likes. A lot of messages in the comments section have praised the steward’s kind gesture. A user noted, “Cabin crew always have their personal touch. Salute to him,” while another one wrote, “Heartwarming gesture. What a kind man.”

In the caption, Venkatesh also added that a lot of changes have been brought to Air India flights after Tata’s take-over. Some individuals also agreed with the fact in their comments. “Super… TATA is always superaeeèee,” commented one person.

On 27 January 2022, the Tata Group had bought Air India from the Indian government. The deal included all three entities — Air India, Air India Express, and AI SATS. On the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons’ chairman, pledged to make Air India a world-class airline and the recent development says it all.

