Watch video: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shakes a leg at wedding party

There is no doubt in it that Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is an internet favourite and one of the most beloved political figures, thanks to his interesting and entertaining content posted online at regular intervals. From confidently cracking jokes about himself to sharing hilarious posts, Along never leaves a chance to amuse his followers. Proving once again his credentials as a viral sensation, the Nagaland Minister has shown his best dancing skills in a video posted recently on Twitter. The BJP leader was recently at Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter’s wedding where he joined the crowd to shake a leg at the party.

Sharing the video of his dance from the wedding, Along captioned it with, “The body says what words cannot.” He further added how he decided to try some steps at the wedding of the CM’s daughter.

Watch the video:

The body says what words cannot. माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022



As the 30-seconds video plays, we can see the minister joining other guests to show off some cool steps on a song playing in the background. He was dressed in a white kurta pajama set teamed up with a black waistcoat.

Notably, his video has already gone viral and is winning hearts on the internet. Many took to the comment section and shared their responses. While one wrote, “Nothing is impossible dada”, another user commented, “I am fan of your pristine humour.”

A user commented, “If this was some other minister, they would have got the flaks of all kinds. But your sense of humour and joking about yourself makes people smile. Keep it up, Sir.”

Check some more reactions:

This is not the first time when the minister shared a video of himself dancing. In one of his viral videos shared earlier, Along was seen celebrating the Ao Naga festival Tsungremong with locals at Nagaland’s Ungma village. During this while, he tried some steps with the youths. Sharing a clip from the same, he wrote, “See, I can dance too!”

Posted as the state minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along enjoys a massive following of 1.8 lakh on Twitter.

