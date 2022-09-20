Watch video: Mumbai Police official helps specially-abled men cross traffic signal

The Mumbai Police which remains on their toes to help people in distress and further punish miscreants for disturbing the law and order in the city has done it again, leaving people impressed through its act of humanity. A recent video of the Mumbai Police has been circulating on social media and has won hearts on the internet. Shared on the Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police, the video shows a police officer posted at a traffic signal helping a group of specially-abled men to cross the road safely, while the group sincerely abided by the traffic rules. Lauding the discipline of the group, Mumbai Police also assured help to every Mumbaikar in the same way.

Watch the video here:

In the video, as the men can be seen in a celebratory mood after winning a cricket tournament, the officer on duty ensured that they crossed the signal safely without disturbing their celebrations. Several onlookers also stopped to witness the heartwarming gesture by the cop.

While mentioning the owner of the video, a part of the caption read, “Such a heart-warming video indeed. Love the discipline, our specially abled friends are following. So glad their celebrations weren’t allowed to be interrupted. We hope that one of us is always there at such junctures in the city to help Mumbaikars.” Notably, the post mentioned that the video was originally posted by another Instagram user named Joel Franklin a few days back.

Man appreciates Mumbai Police’s service

The user while posting the video appreciated the service of Mumbai Police and said, “A few weeks back, I was lucky enough to watch the kind gesture by the Mumbai Police helping the differently abled men who came on the streets together traveling back home after a win in their cricket tournament. Great Job, Very Inspiring”

It is pertinent to note that the video also touched several hearts on social media as many took to the comment section and lauded the official’s gesture. While one commented, “World still exists because of humanity”, another user wrote, “Such a heartwarming video.”

The video has so far garnered over 7,000 likes and has been viewed thousands of times.

