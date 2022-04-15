Watch video: Lt Gen DG Pandey meets injured CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir

The video shows the senior personnel motivating ASI Niranjan Singh to recover soon. He then informs him that the terrorists responsible for the attack were killed

A CRPF personnel was martyred and another injured in a terrorist attack in the Maisuma area of Srinagar recently. According to a police official, terrorists opened fire on two CRPF men, leading to serious injuries to the duo.

The injured personnel was shifted to the hospital for treatment where one of them succumbed to injuries. The martyred CRPF was identified as Head Constable Vishal Kumar, while the injured personnel has been identified as ASI Niranjan Singh.

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan has now tweeted a video where Lt Gen DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, is seen meeting ASI Singh at the hospital. The video shows the senior personnel motivating him to recover soon. He then informs him that the terrorists responsible for the attack were killed.

"कहा था ना कि छोड़ना नहीं उन दोनों को…मार दिया उन्हें." जज़्बा, जोश, जुनून. ("Told you not to leave them both...killed them." Passion, passion, passion), the caption of the video said.

On the same day, two non-local labourers from Bihar were injured in an attack by terrorists in south Kashmir. The attack took place at Lajura village in Pulwama district where two other workers from Punjab were earlier attacked, according to The Tribune.

The second attack was reported after two Pathankot residents were shot at and injured in the Litter area of Pulwama.

