FP Trending February 28, 2023 15:33:25 IST
Watch video: IFS officer shares scary video of standing king cobra

Representational image. Pixabay

Most of us will scream to the top of our lungs if we ever spot a king cobra near us. Now, imagine how scary it would be if you see this creature standing and giving you a death stare. One such video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, on Twitter where a king cobra can be seen literally standing straight. Nanda informed in the caption, “The king cobra can literally stand up and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground.”

Have a look at this video here:

The shocking video clip received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Many viewers got scared by the footage. A user wrote, “Oh. Absolutely scary.”

An account said, “And by doing so, they can make the standing man faint and fall down.”

Some users admired the posture of cobra and called it “the king”.

People were also quite amazed by the shocking clip.

One person wrote that he and his father had seen a standing king cobra in the village. He added that both of them were shivering and ran back to home.

A viewer said that the standing cobra is scary and majestic at the same time.

Another person echoed a similar remark by calling the cobra “dangerous beauty”.

A user said that he would die because of the fear if he encounters such a thing.

Some individuals thanked Susanta Nanda for sharing the new information.

A viewer wrote that his friend saw a king cobra which stood up to his eye level.

Susanta Nanda had shared another video related to snakes in March last year where a man was seen performing a stunt with three king cobras. The stunt didn’t end well for him.

Have a look at this clip here:

The man was moving his hands in front of the cobras and one of the snakes bit him on his knee towards the end of the video. Nanda had mentioned in the caption that it was a horrific way of handling cobras.

Updated Date: February 28, 2023 15:33:25 IST

