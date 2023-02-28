Watch video: IFS officer shares scary video of standing king cobra

Most of us will scream to the top of our lungs if we ever spot a king cobra near us. Now, imagine how scary it would be if you see this creature standing and giving you a death stare. One such video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, on Twitter where a king cobra can be seen literally standing straight. Nanda informed in the caption, “The king cobra can literally stand up and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground.”

Have a look at this video here:

The king cobra can literally “stand up” and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

The shocking video clip received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Many viewers got scared by the footage. A user wrote, “Oh. Absolutely scary.”

Oh. Absolutely scary — Sonia do Rosario Gomes (@SoniadoRosario4) February 27, 2023

An account said, “And by doing so, they can make the standing man faint and fall down.”

And by doing so they can make the standing man, faint and fall down. 😂😂😁 — Amarjeet Kanchanwar 🇮🇳 (@amar_MDBs) February 27, 2023

Some users admired the posture of cobra and called it “the king”.

literally, ‘the king’! — Anirbanius Mitros (@anirbanius) February 27, 2023

People were also quite amazed by the shocking clip.

Amazing sir — Bikash kumar Behera (@Bikashk35801985) February 27, 2023

One person wrote that he and his father had seen a standing king cobra in the village. He added that both of them were shivering and ran back to home.

Yes, myself and my dad had seen such a thing years back in village, jitters down the spine, both of us were shivering and ran back to home. — simha80 (@Narasimrishpaap) February 27, 2023

A viewer said that the standing cobra is scary and majestic at the same time.

Scary and Majestic at the same time. — Sridhar Bandaru (@Bandaru2Sridhar) February 27, 2023

Another person echoed a similar remark by calling the cobra “dangerous beauty”.

Dangerous beauty! — NARASIMHA RAJU (@drtnraju) February 28, 2023

A user said that he would die because of the fear if he encounters such a thing.

I will die on the spot at this encounter just from fear alone — Andromeda (@ChavanSunetra) February 27, 2023

Some individuals thanked Susanta Nanda for sharing the new information.

Grat. A new information. Thank you Sir. — T. Chandrasekar (@TChandr64295322) February 27, 2023

A viewer wrote that his friend saw a king cobra which stood up to his eye level.

My friend from keonjhar encountered a king cobra which stood up to his eye level. — Bapee Mohanty (@BapeeMoh) February 28, 2023

Susanta Nanda had shared another video related to snakes in March last year where a man was seen performing a stunt with three king cobras. The stunt didn’t end well for him.

Have a look at this clip here:

This is just horrific way of handling cobras…

The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal pic.twitter.com/U89EkzJrFc — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 16, 2022

The man was moving his hands in front of the cobras and one of the snakes bit him on his knee towards the end of the video. Nanda had mentioned in the caption that it was a horrific way of handling cobras.

