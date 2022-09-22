Plastic pollution is raising a serious concern for our environment. The ignorant animals are also getting affected by it. Who would tell them that these plastic materials are injurious to their health? The plastic pollution is predominant in developing Asian and African countries due to the insufficient or non-existent garbage collection systems according to National Geographic.

In developed countries as well, the low recycling rates create hurdles in the proper collection of discarded plastics. Recently, a heart-breaking video has been shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, in which an elephant can be seen lifting a piece of plastic from the ground through its trunk and eating it.

Susanta Nanda stated in the caption that only we humans create waste that nature can’t digest. He went on to say, “Plastics can be dangerous for even such a gigantic animal. It can block the alimentary canal. Urging everyone to be responsible in safe disposal of single use plastics.”

Have a look at this video here:

Only we humans create waste that nature can’t digest☹️

This video said to be from Nilgiri’s breaks my heart. Plastics can be dangerous for even such a gigantic animal. It can block the alimentary canal. Urging everyone to be responsible in safe disposal of single use plastics🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fiOsCvRPYI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 21, 2022



The video attracted a lot of anger and criticism from the users.

A user commented that taking any kind of plastic in the national parks should be strictly prohibited, whether it is for water or anything else. She added that people would not take this seriously until and unless they are penalised.

Taking any form of plastic inside the national parks should be strictly prohibited. Be it for water or anything else. Unless and untill, the offenders are penalized heavily, such people won’t take it seriously and keep on repeating it. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) September 21, 2022



A person advised that the videographer should have done something to stop the elephant from eating the plastic. She went on to say that the elephant didn’t look aggressive so he could have used a distraction like offering food to the gentle giant to stop it from consuming the plastic.

The photographer should have done something to stop that elephant from eating that bottle. That elephant doesn’t look aggressive. any distraction, or offering real food would have done the trick. — Snigdha Nanda (@Snigdha_Nanda) September 22, 2022



An account wrote he hoped that the concerned forest officials had taken care of the elephant.

Hope, the concerned forest officials have taken care of the elephant 🙏🙏 — Vishwaamitra 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳☀️🚩🚩🚩🌞🌞 (@Vishwaamitra) September 21, 2022



A person said that it was really heartbreaking to see this animal eating plastic.

Really heart breaking to see this animal eating plastic 😢 — Ashish Harjivan (@Ashishhp) September 21, 2022



A user stated that he felt sorry for the animals.

Feel sorry for animals — Jerry (@Jerry_tweeeets) September 21, 2022



An account said that it was very disturbing to see such visuals. He went on to ask how animals could eat plastic when it has no taste in it.

Its disturbing to see such visuals, however, I have a doubt why animals eat plastics which has no taste in it? — Ashok Shasmal (@AshokShasmal) September 21, 2022



According to the National Geographic, half of all the plastics in the world have been manufactured in the last 15 years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.