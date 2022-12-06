We have witnessed several big personalities throughout history who dedicated themselves for the betterment of humankind. Such people have nothing in their heart but a desire to make a positive difference. After watching a video shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, it appears that this desire to make a difference is not dependent on someone’s age. In this video, two children cover a manhole by placing big pieces of rock around it. The two little ones can be seen walking on a road with their school bags in the beginning of the clip. When they see a manhole, they pick up the rocks and use them to cover it.

Have a look at this video here:

You are never too young to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/jZ95Hj7N5e — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) December 5, 2022



Two cars can be seen crossing near the manhole as the children were covering it. It appears from the video that these cars might have faced an accident if the little ones wouldn’t cover the manhole.

The video won many hearts on social media and received a lot of appreciation in the comment section. Many viewers found this clip to be inspirational.



A user wrote that some people, especially children, don’t forget their responsibilities and they worry about others more than themselves.

कुछ लोग अपनी जिम्मेदारी को भूलते नही है उन्हे अपने से ज्यादा दूसरो की चिंता होती है, खासकर बच्चे,,,, — SHRI KRISHNA SHUKLA (@SHRIKRI92454634) December 6, 2022



This is not the only inspirational video posted by Awanish Sharan. He earlier shared a video on Twitter in which a cab driver talked about how he drove the Taxi part-time to help his father. In the caption of the post, Sharan wrote that this made him emotional.

Have a look at this inspirational video here:



In the video, he stated that he has done post graduation in Marketing and International Business from IP University. He also said that he has been working with an e-commerce company for the last 7 years. He revealed that he drives the cab after office or his studies so that he can help his father financially.

The part-time cab driver also received achievements in the field of sports. According to him, he would keep helping his father like this no matter what position he is in the future.

