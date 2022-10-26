India

If you look and observe closely the fake note has phrases like 'Children Bank of India' and 'Full of Fun' written on it

FP Trending October 26, 2022 18:52:13 IST
Fake notes dispensed by ATM in Amethi. Image: Twitter

It won’t be wrong to say that even after six years, none of the Indian citizens has forgotten the phase of demonetisation. However, do you remember how people reacted towards the newly-launched currency notes in the country? Undeniably, the very first reaction of the public, after witnessing the new colourful notes was that it looks fake and a look-alike to children’s board game Monopoly notes. But it seems that people in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi might have found themselves in the same dilemma after an ATM dispensed a fake note of Rs 200. Yes, you read that right. The incident, which took place in an ATM near Munshiganj Road, Sabzi Mandi, in Amethi, shocked the locals after it started dispensing counterfeit currency, in Rs 200 denomination, on withdrawal.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user shared a video of a man holding a fake Rs 200 note in his hands. The caption of the video reads, “In Amethi, UP, a case of counterfeit currency withdrawal from an ATM has come to the fore. In fact, there was a ruckus among the customers when two notes of 200-200 were found to be counterfeit from the ATM of a bank near Munshiganj Road Sabzi Mandi in Amethi town.”

Originally the video was shared by a Twitter user named Priya Singh, who wrote in Hindi that the withdrawal of the fake notes has created an uproar among the residents. Upon looking first, the video reveals that the fake note looks very similar to the original note. However, if you look and observe closely the fake note has phrases like “Children Bank of India,” and “Full of Fun” written on it.

According to the media reports, after being informed about the situation, cops started the investigation. As per a report by news agency IANS, the spokesperson of the local police said that the matter would be investigated and as of now, the concerned bank has been informed. Reportedly, the spokesperson added that the investigation will begin on Thursday when the banks will reopen after the long festive break.

Meanwhile, the incident has enraged social media users who slammed the government. The matter has also sparked the meme fest in the comments section. The video has also worried the customers, as many social media users took to the comments section to quiz about the name of the bank.

Many even urged the Reserve Bank of India to look into the matter.

So far, the video has been played more than 21,000 times and has garnered more than a thousand likes.

Updated Date: October 26, 2022 19:00:26 IST

