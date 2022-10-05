Watch: Varuna, India’s first human-carrying drone, to be inducted into Navy soon
Developed by the Indian startup Sagar Defence Engineering, the drone can carry up to 130 kg of payload and has the power to travel at least 25 km with 25-33 minutes of flight time.
New Delhi: Varuna, the country’s first human-carrying drone, will be inducted into Indian Navy soon, according to sources.
A video of the drone shared on Twitter by news agency ANI shows a man sitting in the drone as he prepares for the demonstration. After he signals to his colleague, the drone slowly starts lifting upwards to a height of 3-4 meters and after hovering for a few seconds in the air lands safely on the ground.
According to reports, the drone is capable of safe landing even if it runs into some technical glitch during flight, as in case of any emergencies a parachute will be deployed by the drone.
“Varuna can be used for air ambulance or for goods transport in remote areas,” Wion News report quoted the company’s co-founder Mridul Babbar as saying.
The demonstration of the drone was also witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the video of which was shared by the Ministry Of Civil Aviation on Twitter in July.
