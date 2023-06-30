WATCH: Uttarakhand completes drafting of its proposed Uniform Civil Code
PM Modi recently made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.
The process of drafting the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been completed and the report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the government, said Ranjana Prakash Desai, retired Supreme Court Justice and a member of the UCC draft committee.
“It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand,” she said.
#WATCH | It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand: Retd Supreme Court… pic.twitter.com/7RGqaZZtYk
Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said the Uniform Civil Code’s (UCC) draft would be completed and submitted by June 30. The Bhartiya Janata Party had promised the implementation of UCC in its last assembly elections in Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, Dhami constituted a five-member committee for the same days after assuming the position of chief minister.
He said, “The committee we constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code has completed almost 90 per cent of the work. They will prepare the draft by June 30. We will move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code. It is our expectation from other states of the country that all states move towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code.”
