Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state

FP Staff July 25, 2022 17:45:26 IST
WATCH: Uttar Pradesh officials shower flower petals on Kanwariyas from helicopter

Kanwar Yatra. PTI

Lucknow: Amid the auspicious month of Sawan, Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and District Magistrate Deepak Meena showered flower petals from a helicopter on Kanwariyas on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state. He also directed officials to shower petals on the Kanwariyas.

The annual Kanwar Yatra is being taken out in Uttar Pradesh after two years of COVID-19 hiatus.

At some places, huge tableaux were seen accompanying the yatra and at other places, Kanwariyas were seen walking wearing masks with images of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Kanwar yatra in the state.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage taken out by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to take the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship the God and offer the holy water on Shivling.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 25, 2022 17:45:26 IST

