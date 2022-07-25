WATCH: Uttar Pradesh officials shower flower petals on Kanwariyas from helicopter

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state

Lucknow: Amid the auspicious month of Sawan, Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and District Magistrate Deepak Meena showered flower petals from a helicopter on Kanwariyas on Monday.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopter pic.twitter.com/WI1ggxXCfh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state. He also directed officials to shower petals on the Kanwariyas.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts pic.twitter.com/Ys8F4KSMpf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

The annual Kanwar Yatra is being taken out in Uttar Pradesh after two years of COVID-19 hiatus.

At some places, huge tableaux were seen accompanying the yatra and at other places, Kanwariyas were seen walking wearing masks with images of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Kanwar yatra in the state.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage taken out by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to take the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship the God and offer the holy water on Shivling.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.