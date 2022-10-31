WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugural program of 'Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup' tournament

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday tried his hand at cricket after inaugurating the second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

In a video, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who appears to be a right-hand batsman, is seen hitting a ball and the crowd around him cheering. He then takes the bat for another time to hit a strike.

The second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup will be the biggest for the country’s Divyang cricketers.

There will be around 20 teams of divyang cricketers from across the country, segmented in four groups who will fight for the top prize after playing 43 matches.

The winners will be declared on November 7 during the closing ceremony which will take place in Lucknow.

It is for the first time in India that prize money of nearly 30 lakh rupees shall be given to the exceptional performers of the tournament. It also for the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed.

UP CM Adityanath also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ race on the occasion of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Monday.

‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ is being celebrated across the country on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as ‘National Unity Day’ marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

