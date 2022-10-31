WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugural program of 'Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup' tournament
The second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup will be the biggest for the country’s Divyang cricketers
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday tried his hand at cricket after inaugurating the second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.
In a video, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who appears to be a right-hand batsman, is seen hitting a ball and the crowd around him cheering. He then takes the bat for another time to hit a strike.
Watch the video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath playing cricket here:
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after the inaugural program of ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ tournament, in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/un8e0w1acB
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2022
The second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup will be the biggest for the country’s Divyang cricketers.
Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup
There will be around 20 teams of divyang cricketers from across the country, segmented in four groups who will fight for the top prize after playing 43 matches.
The winners will be declared on November 7 during the closing ceremony which will take place in Lucknow.
It is for the first time in India that prize money of nearly 30 lakh rupees shall be given to the exceptional performers of the tournament. It also for the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed.
UP CM Adityanath also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ race on the occasion of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Monday.
‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ is being celebrated across the country on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Since 2014, October 31 is observed as ‘National Unity Day’ marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
With inputs from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UP CM urges officers, employees to celebrate Diwali with deprived, needy people
"It should be our endeavour that today every house should be illuminated with the spirit of harmony, there should be 'Ramatv' all around," he said in a tweet
Mathura gets its first Health ATM: How these machines can revolutionise medicine in India
Health ATMs such as the one installed in Mathura are machines that can carry out over 20 medical tests in a matter of minutes, dispense medicines and also help patients interact with doctors virtually. The machines also keep records of patients, which they can access any time, any place
Uttar Pradesh govt signs 13 MoUs worth Rs 564 crore at Defence Expo 2022
Gupta, the industrial development minister, is representing Uttar Pradesh at the Defence Expo 2022, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's capital city Gandhinagar on Wednesday