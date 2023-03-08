New Delhi: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday participated in Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Raimondo is in New Delhi to meet with public and private sector leaders and participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

#WATCH | Delhi: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo participates in #Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/Q4og4ypUfl — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Addressing the reporters on the occasion, she said, “It’s an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it’s fantastic. Happy Holi!”

#WATCH | “It’s an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it’s fantastic. Happy Holi!” says US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as she participates in #Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lf2cy9ZCD0 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

As part of her trip, Raimondo will convey the importance that the Biden Administration places on the US-India relations and emphasise the significant opportunity to deepen commercial ties between the two countries, said a US government statement.

This trip comes on the heels of last month’s special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held in the national capital.

The US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on 10 March, to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The US-India CEO Forum was soft-launched by Raimondo and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in November 2022.

Raimondo will return to Washington on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies

