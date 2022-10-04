Watch: UP students make ‘Ravan dahan’ possible at the click of a button
In a perfect example of technological innovation, students of Institute of Technology and Management, Gorakhpur have found a smart way to burn an effigy of Ravana through mobile phone.
In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, five-six students, under the guidance of their professors, can be seen setting a two-three feet tall Ravana effigy on fire within seconds at the click of a button.
The video shows the effigy connected to another device through a wire. As the student presses the button on the mobile phone, an explosion is heard following which the effigy is covered in smoke and goes up in flames within seconds.
#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: गोरखपुर के इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी एंड मैनेजमेंट के B. Tech के छात्रों ने मोबाइल फोन के माध्यम से ‘रावण’ का पुतला जलाने का एक स्मार्ट तरीका खोजा है। (3.10) pic.twitter.com/2TIqseUrTE
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 3, 2022
Dussehra signifies the triumph of good over evil and the festival will be celebrated on 5 October this year.
Also known as Vijayadashami, it is celebrated with a lot of fervour, on the tenth day (Shukla Paksha Dashmi) during the month of Ashwin, culminating the nine-day festivities of Navratri.
The festival marks the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana as well as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur.
As part of the celebrations, effigies of the demon king, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad go up in flames in a symbol of the triumph of good over evil.
With inputs from agencies
