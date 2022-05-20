Watch: UP Police promotes road safety with adorable video featuring a deer

The 19-second video shows a deer crossing the road at the zebra crossing after waiting patiently for the cars to go by

Continuing its efforts to raise awareness about the importance of following traffic rules, the Uttar Pradesh Police recently shared a video of a deer crossing the road at the zebra crossing.

The 19-second video shows a deer waiting patiently by the roadside to cross the road as cars pass by. After waiting for some time, the deer then crosses the street by walking over the zebra crossing.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Police captioned it, 'Life is precious'. "'Deer Zindagi'. Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear," the tweet read. The post also had a call to action that read, “Follow#RoadSafety norms!"

‘Deer Zindagi’ Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow #RoadSafety norms! जीवन अनमोल है। ट्रैफ़िक नियमों का उल्लंघन आपके लिए घातक हो सकता है।

सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/7apVkae30y — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 18, 2022

Through the video, the UP Police reminded people of how a deer took all the measures of safety while crossing the road. The clip was a reminder for people to take care while crossing the road.

Since being shared on social media, the video has collected thousands of likes on Twitter. According to reports, the video was originally shot at Nara Prefecture in central Japan. It is famous for its sika deer, also known as the spotted deer, who are quite often seen roaming in public places.

But this is not the first time that the UP Police have come up with such a video on road safety. Earlier, they used Harry Potter references and even Chacha Chaudhary tips to highlight the same.

On 18 May, the Uttar Pradesh government launched a road safety campaign following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.

