Watch: UP men narrowly survive after mobile phone explodes while being repaired

With the introduction of smartphones, a new era of technology was heralded. Over the years, the innovation has seen several changes as the size has been reduced and the battery capacity has been increased to make it more convenient for users. But, smartphone users, as well as the repairers, must be careful while accessing this mini gadget. This tiny device can lead to serious accidents in moments and a video capturing a similar incident has recently gone viral. The clip shows a customer and a shopkeeper narrowly escaping a cellphone bomb in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The spine-chilling footage was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the shop.

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर में रिपेयरिंग के दौरान एक मोबाइल बम की तरह फट पड़ा pic.twitter.com/eBUCe9f4nL — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) October 23, 2022

A Twitter user named Bhadohi Wallah came up with the clip on his account. In the video, a man can be seen standing in front of a glass counter of the mobile repair shop located in Lalitpur’s Pali area. The repairable device was kept on the surface. Then, another man, who is purportedly the repairer came to the counter.

As soon as he attempted to open the phone’s back case in order to remove the defective battery, it suddenly exploded. The customer and the merchant both backed away in shock and panic as fire broke out on the glass table. The explosion had such an intensity that the phone was tossed to one side.

Since being posted, the terrifying video has received over 20,000 views and accumulated hundreds of likes on Twitter. Despite the fact that no one was hurt, the clip is alarming because a few seconds of delay could have caused both the shopkeeper and the customer serious injuries. According to Siyaram Singh Patel, the town in charge of the Pali police station, the case is being investigated and information is being gathered.

Here are some reactions:

Dangerous 😲 — Manoj Bauddh🇮🇳 (@BoddhManoj) October 23, 2022

Isko repairing nhi bolte, fixed battery ko aise nhi khodna chahiye.Wo blast ho jati hai. Pta hona chahiye shop wale ko agar repairing krta hai. — Riyaj Ahmad (@RiyajAh79428441) October 23, 2022

all these blasting case reported due to u authorised service — jayesh (@jayeshkulan) October 24, 2022

on purpose bloated battery puncture kiya toh yehi hogana? — Prasad (@BindassPrasad) October 23, 2022



Previously, in a tragic incident, an 8-month-old baby girl was killed in Faridpur, Uttar Pradesh, after the battery of a Lava phone that was being charged by a solar panel exploded. The battery explosion severely burned the girl, identified as Neha, who was sleeping peacefully on a plastic cot when her mother was in the washroom. Though her family immediately rushed her to the Bareilly district hospital, she could not survive and died during treatment.

