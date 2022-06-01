WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir's 'Garbha Griha' in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath first placed the carved stone of the 'Garbha Griha'. He also poured cement on the stone during the foundation stone laying ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's 'Garbha Griha' in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and saints and Mahants of 90 Maths as well as temples associated with the Ram Mandir movement were present at the ceremony.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister first placed carved stone of the 'Garbha Griha'. He also poured cement on the stone during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone for Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Hw55YwdEqX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2022

Adityanath also facilitated the engineers of the Ram Temple construction with 'Anga Vastras'.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pours cement on the stones during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/XfONb0sYCs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2022

Talking to media, the chief minister said, "The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost two years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today."

The chief minister further said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be the national temple of India. "People have been waiting for this day since a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India's unity," he said.

The chief minister also participated in a 'Shila Pujan' ceremony for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also inaugurated Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-style temple, at the site.

Recitation of Ramarcha, Durga Saptashati, Rudrabhishek, Ram Raksha Stotra, Vishnu Sahasranama, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand was underway ahead of the construction of the Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

On 5 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya and since then the construction work has been proceeding at a fast pace.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on 9 November, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

With inputs from ANI

