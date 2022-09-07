Watch: UP ambulance driver abandons pregnant woman midway to hospital; Here’s why

The event is said to have occurred in a village in Uttar Pradesh named Pandhari, where an ambulance driver abandoned a pregnant woman and her family in the middle of the road

An upsetting video of a pregnant woman’s predicament after an ambulance driver abandoned her on the road has been doing the rounds across social media. The incident has shocked internet users and has received outrageous reactions from them. The event is said to have occurred in a village in Uttar Pradesh named Pandhari, where an ambulance driver abandoned a pregnant woman and her family in the middle of the road as they couldn’t afford to pay him Rs. 1000 for the ambulance fee.

The video has been shared by a few users on Twitter. Following the shocking occurrence, users have asked for strict action against the ambulance driver. Questions have been raised against the UP government for not paying attention towards the healthcare facilities for economically backward families. Some users also slammed the hospital authorities for the negligence as the ambulance drivers only tend to follow their instructions.

In the video, the pregnant woman can be seen struggling with pain while sitting by a road. There are two other women, seemingly her family members, who are trying to take care of the woman. Some media personnel are also present there. The ambulance was also caught on camera when it was making its way in the other direction after leaving the family in the middle of the road.

While being interviewed, one of the family members explained the entire scenario. According to her, the ambulance driver asked for Rs 1000 to take them to the hospital. But when he learnt that the family was unable to pay it, he dropped them on the road, surrounded by jungle.

After coming to know this case, people have urged the state government to provide a free emergency ambulance service state-wide. The driver of the ambulance has not been identified yet and no further updates have been recorded. While sharing the video, users tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to look into the matter.

