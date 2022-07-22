Watch: Union minister reacts to 'overpriced' corn at roadside vendor, internet criticises
A video of Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste buying corn from a roadside vendor has gone viral. The video has been a topic of discussion because of the minister's reaction to the price of the corn, which was Rs 15.
Have a look at the video here:
आज सिवनी से मंडला जाते हुए। स्थानीय भुट्टे का स्वाद लिया। हम सभी को अपने स्थानीय किसानों और छोटे दुकानदारों से खाद्य वस्तुओं को ख़रीदना चाहिए। जिससे उनको रोज़गार और हमको मिलावट रहित वस्तुएँ मिलेंगी। @MoRD_GoI @BJP4Mandla @BJP4MP pic.twitter.com/aNsLP2JOdU
— Faggan Singh Kulaste (@fskulaste) July 21, 2022
Kulaste reacted by saying that it was expensive and one usually get it for free. It is interesting to note that the video was tweeted by the minister himself but in the caption he only talked about promoting the small vendors without any mention of inflation.
The video which has got more than 7,000 views received a number of reactions from the social media users. One of them was quick to point out that the minister had now realised about the rising inflation in the country.
मंत्री जी अब पता चला है कि देश में हर चीज कितना महंगा हुआ है. https://t.co/Rbmud5Os7D
— Priyadarshan Sharma (@darshanmka) July 22, 2022
While, another wrote that Kulaste should think about its price after GST has been applied on it.
मंत्री जी, 15 रुपए का भुट्टा आपको महंगा लग रहा है । सोचिए जब आपको इस पर GST लगा के मिलेगा तो आपको तो चक्कर आ जायेंगे । https://t.co/KcGXE8t9w6
— श्रेया शर्मा (@Shreya_075) July 22, 2022
A user even criticised the minister's act of tweeting about it when he was finding it difficult to pay the right price.
ट्वीट ऐसे कर रहे हैं, जैसे कि एक भुट्टे का 50 रूपये दे देगेंhttps://t.co/Dwy1tOOTpO
— _कपिल_ तिवारी_ (@KapilFd) July 21, 2022
Another user wrote that the minister should do something about the inflation if he feels that the corn was expensive.
मंत्री जी, बच्चा भी संसद तक पहुँच जाएगा तो उसे फ़्री में बहुत कुछ मिलेगा.
हाँ, हुज़ूर माफ़ कीजिएगा महंगाई की वजह से भुट्टा 15 रुपया में गरीब बच्चा दे रहा है. आपको महँगा लगा तो मालिक कुछ महंगाई पर कीजिएगा. आपका बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद गाड़ी से ज़मीन पर उतरे. https://t.co/X42qGZJS2f
— Prakash Narayan Singh (@prakashnaraya18) July 21, 2022
A report by The Print mentioned that the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), inflation in April was at a record-breaking figure of 7.7 percent, which was almost double the rate that the RBI was required to maintain for smooth functioning of the economy.
Retail inflation, which has been on a rising streak for a few years, is the highest in 8 years. The Wholesale Price-based Index (WPI) saw an increase from 14.5 percent in March to 15 percent in the month of April.
