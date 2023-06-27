WATCH: Undertrial prisoner joins friend's b'day bash via Insta live from inside Ferozepur Jail

A video call conducted from inside Punjab’s Ferozepur Central Jail has gone viral. The incident involves an undertrial prisoner who celebrated his friend’s birthday through an Instagram live session.

The video, which was broadcasted live on Instagram by a user named ‘aman_a_K_56,’ showcased the inmate openly using a mobile phone from within the confines of the jail, engaging in conversation with his friend, and celebrating through dancing and singing.

Watch:

A case has been filed against the undertrial prisoner and unidentified individuals involved.

The inmate, identified as Aman Kumar, had been jailed on charges related to a murder case. Despite being in jail, he managed to celebrate his friend’s birthday through Instagram live.

Randhir Kumar, the superintendent of police (investigation) in Ferozepur, told Hindustan Times that a video featuring Aman conducting a live stream from jail became viral on social media. Subsequently, a case was registered against Aman and an unidentified individual under Section 42 of the Prisons Act. The investigation is currently underway.

With inputs from agencies

