WATCH: Undertrial prisoner joins friend's b'day bash via Insta live from inside Ferozepur Jail
The video showcased the prisoner openly using a mobile phone from within the confines of the jail, engaging in conversation with his friend, and celebrating through dancing and singing
A video call conducted from inside Punjab’s Ferozepur Central Jail has gone viral. The incident involves an undertrial prisoner who celebrated his friend’s birthday through an Instagram live session.
The video, which was broadcasted live on Instagram by a user named ‘aman_a_K_56,’ showcased the inmate openly using a mobile phone from within the confines of the jail, engaging in conversation with his friend, and celebrating through dancing and singing.
Watch:
Ferozepur, Punjab
Related Articles
Undertrial prisoner celebrates friend’s birthday in Ferozepur Central Jail through Instagram live.
Jails in Punjab are becoming a haven for dreaded criminals with zero restrictions. Law and order in shambles under Aam Aadmi Party in the border state. pic.twitter.com/jM0OVbQLHr
— AAP watch (@AAP_watch) June 27, 2023
A case has been filed against the undertrial prisoner and unidentified individuals involved.
The inmate, identified as Aman Kumar, had been jailed on charges related to a murder case. Despite being in jail, he managed to celebrate his friend’s birthday through Instagram live.
Randhir Kumar, the superintendent of police (investigation) in Ferozepur, told Hindustan Times that a video featuring Aman conducting a live stream from jail became viral on social media. Subsequently, a case was registered against Aman and an unidentified individual under Section 42 of the Prisons Act. The investigation is currently underway.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
After rejections from women, man undergoes surgery to increase height; spends Rs 66 lakh
Dynzell Sigers shared his struggle of being a short person and said that no matter what he did but he couldn’t look past his small height. He felt judged and wanted to change his body frame.
‘Strawberry Biryani': Internet expresses disgust over new bizarre food combo
Earlier, 'Pasta-biryani', 'biryani stuffed in a samosa', 'Nutella biryani' have all played their part and they don't seem to go down well with Instagram users
Man fakes his death, shows up at funeral to 'teach family a lesson'
The man faked his own death before landing alive in a helicopter to teach his family a lesson about staying in touch