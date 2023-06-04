WATCH: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur

An under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday evening.

This is the second time an incident of bridge collapse has been reported from the area.

So far, no casualties have been reported. A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar’s Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river.

According to India Today, the bridge was constructed with a budget of over Rs 1,700 crore.

As per the information, the 206-meter-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillars no 2 and 3 collapsed.

Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha slamming the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, said, “There’s a tradition of seeking commissions. It is a consequence of his mentality of political instability that there’s administrative anarchy and corruption. The system is collapsing but they are talking about opposition unity.”

A similar case happened in December 2022 when a portion of a bridge built across the Burhi Gandak river in Bihar’s Begusarai collapsed.

