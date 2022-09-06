WATCH: Unacademy CEO's family rescued on tractor as floods submerge posh societies in Bengaluru
Earlier, netizens shared videos of IT employees using tractors to reach their offices. Heavy rains in the city are expected to continue till 9 September
New Delhi: Floods triggered by heavy rains have impacted people from all walks of life in India’s tech city Bengaluru.
From slum areas to posh apartments, parts of the city remain submerged as heavy rains continue.
On Tuesday, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted a video that showed his family and dog being rescued on a tractor from their flooded society.
Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0
— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022
Videos shared on Twitter showed posh bungalows submerged. They also showed parked luxury cars including BMWs underwater.
Here is another one. #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/BoQBV7jt7Z
— Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) September 5, 2022
A photo shared on Twitter showed water inside the living room of a villa.
Somebody’s home pic.twitter.com/UGTcnk8njk
— Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) September 5, 2022
Drone footage shared on Twitter showed Bengaluru’s outer ring road near Bellandur completely flooded.
A video taken from a chopper shows a strech of Outer ring road near Bellandur completely flooded. #bengalururains #bangalorefloods @WeAreBangalore@WFRising Courtesy:NA pic.twitter.com/fkNIluUo5C
— Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) September 6, 2022
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue in the city till 9 September.
With inputs from agencies
