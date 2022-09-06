India

WATCH: Unacademy CEO's family rescued on tractor as floods submerge posh societies in Bengaluru

Earlier, netizens shared videos of IT employees using tractors to reach their offices. Heavy rains in the city are expected to continue till 9 September

FP Staff September 06, 2022 20:59:14 IST
Floods continues for the third day in Bengaluru in Karnataka. Several roads are waterlogged and life has come to a standstill. PTI

New Delhi: Floods triggered by heavy rains have impacted people from all walks of life in India’s tech city Bengaluru.

From slum areas to posh apartments, parts of the city remain submerged as heavy rains continue.

On Tuesday, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted a video that showed his family and dog being rescued on a tractor from their flooded society.

Videos shared on Twitter showed posh bungalows submerged. They also showed parked luxury cars including BMWs underwater.

A photo shared on Twitter showed water inside the living room of a villa.


Drone footage shared on Twitter showed Bengaluru’s outer ring road near Bellandur completely flooded.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue in the city till 9 September.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 06, 2022 21:34:41 IST

