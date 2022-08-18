WATCH: Two UP cops sent to police lines for dancing to 'inappropriate' song in uniform during I-Day celebrations

SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P became aware of the video showing police officers dancing while in uniform. SP has tasked Circle Officer to probe the incident

New Delhi: A state police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a Constable have been relieved of the duty for ”dancing in uniform” during the Independence Day celebrations in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, an official informed ANI on Wednesday.

Video of the duo dancing during the Independence Day festivities at the Puranpur police station went viral on social media.

According to a news release issued by the police, SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar P became aware of the video showing police officers dancing while in uniform.

The action came to light Tuesday late night.

The area's Circle Officer (CO), Virendra Vikram, has been tasked by the SP to look into the situation and produce a report. The two cops have been placed in the police line until further orders. They have also been removed from their duties

With inputs from ANI

