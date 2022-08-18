India

WATCH: Two UP cops sent to police lines for dancing to 'inappropriate' song in uniform during I-Day celebrations

SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P became aware of the video showing police officers dancing while in uniform. SP has tasked Circle Officer to probe the incident

FP Staff August 18, 2022 14:22:16 IST
WATCH: Two UP cops sent to police lines for dancing to 'inappropriate' song in uniform during I-Day celebrations

SI and Constable have been line-closed in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh for dancing while in uniform during Independence day celebrations. ANI

New Delhi: A state police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a Constable have been relieved of the duty for ”dancing in uniform” during the Independence Day celebrations in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, an official informed ANI on Wednesday.

Video of the duo dancing during the Independence Day festivities at the Puranpur police station  went viral on social media.

According to a news release issued by the police, SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar P became aware of the video showing police officers dancing while in uniform.

The action came to light Tuesday late night.

Watch the video:

 

The area's Circle Officer (CO), Virendra Vikram, has been tasked by the SP to look into the situation and produce a report. The two cops have been placed in the police line until further orders. They have also been removed from their duties

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 18, 2022 14:46:40 IST

TAGS:

also read

Independence Day: How to celebrate at home while maintaining social distancing
India

Independence Day: How to celebrate at home while maintaining social distancing

There is no better way to celebrate Independence Day than celebrating it while being a responsible citizen. Reducing the spread of the virus by staying at home or by maintaining social distance is a work no less than the work of a hero

Can Nitish Kumar hold on to chief minister's chair after splitting with the NDA in Bihar?
Politics

Can Nitish Kumar hold on to chief minister's chair after splitting with the NDA in Bihar?

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(United) has only 43 MLAs while the BJP has 74. To stake claim to form the government, a majority mark of 122 is required

Ammunition storage fire and explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula
World

Ammunition storage fire and explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula

Videos of the fire and the blasts posted on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over the raging flames, and a series of multiple explosions could be heard in the background