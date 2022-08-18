WATCH: Two UP cops sent to police lines for dancing to 'inappropriate' song in uniform during I-Day celebrations
SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P became aware of the video showing police officers dancing while in uniform. SP has tasked Circle Officer to probe the incident
New Delhi: A state police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a Constable have been relieved of the duty for ”dancing in uniform” during the Independence Day celebrations in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, an official informed ANI on Wednesday.
Video of the duo dancing during the Independence Day festivities at the Puranpur police station went viral on social media.
According to a news release issued by the police, SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar P became aware of the video showing police officers dancing while in uniform.
The action came to light Tuesday late night.
Watch the video:
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A Sub Inspector & a Constable, in uniform, were seen dancing at Puranpur Police Station in Pilbhit during Independence Day celebrations earlier this week. They have been sent to Police lines for dancing to the tunes of a song inappropriate for the occasion pic.twitter.com/ydDydaVi3M
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2022
The area's Circle Officer (CO), Virendra Vikram, has been tasked by the SP to look into the situation and produce a report. The two cops have been placed in the police line until further orders. They have also been removed from their duties
With inputs from ANI
