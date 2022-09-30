Watch: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
Two local terrorists linked to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
Srinagar: Two local terrorists linked to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
In a video posted on Twitter, security forces are seen engaging with terrorists as they fire several rounds of bullets in Widdipora Pattan area of Baramulla.
Firing Going On In Widdipora Pattan area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. J&K Police, 29RR and CRPF on job. 2 to 3 militants trapped. pic.twitter.com/BYxSQawzMC
— fazil Mir (@Fazilmir900) September 30, 2022
Two encounters had broken out after the security forces launched cordon-and-search operations in the Chitragam area of Shopian and the Yedipora area of Pattan in Baramulla.
The two militants were killed during the exchange of fire in the Baramulla operation, police said.
“01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/RTc7qQeIb5
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 30, 2022
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
J&K: UT Government to open new medical colleges to enhance health facilities
During the last two years, seven government nursing colleges have been opened and two more will be opened next year
J&K: Encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla after forces launch search operations
The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad announces his new outfit 'Democratic Azad Party' ahead of J&K polls
Announcing the name of the new party at a press conference here, Azad said that the outfit will be secular, democratic and independent from any influence