Watch: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Two local terrorists linked to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

In a video posted on Twitter, security forces are seen engaging with terrorists as they fire several rounds of bullets in Widdipora Pattan area of Baramulla.

Two encounters had broken out after the security forces launched cordon-and-search operations in the Chitragam area of Shopian and the Yedipora area of Pattan in Baramulla.

The two militants were killed during the exchange of fire in the Baramulla operation, police said.

“01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

