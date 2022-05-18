Watch: Two private buses collide head-on in Salem, 12 college students among 40 injured

One of the private buses was heading to Sankari from Edappadi, while the other was a private college bus of KSR Educational Institution in Tiruchengode which was enroute Edappadi via Sankari

A video of two private buses colliding head-on with each other in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, leaving at least 40 passengers severely injured is going viral on social media. The accident took place near Sankari on Tuesday evening and three passengers are said to be critical.

The injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Salem and Edappadi. Twelve college students are among those injured in the accident.

A video recorded from a CCTV camera positioned inside one of the private buses shows the vehicle moving at a constant speed and suddenly another vehicle from the opposite direction hits it from front. The bus driver is seen flinging from his seat and several passengers falling on the front side of the vehicle.

The video also shows that within seconds the front portion of the bus was completely damaged.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited. (Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The Edappadi police said one of the private buses was heading to Sankari from Edappadi with 30 passengers while the other was a private college bus of KSR Educational Institution in Tiruchengode which was enroute Edappadi via Sankari with 55 students on board.

When the two buses reached close to the Kozhipannai bus stop on Edappadi - Sankari highway, they rammed into each other.

Police said that drivers of both the buses sustained head injuries.

