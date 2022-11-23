WATCH: Two Noida cops abuse, manhandle hotel staff over 'rancid' dish, attached to lines

Noida: Two constables posted with sector 49 police station here were removed from duty over a viral video in which they were caught heckling staff of an eatery after the latter asked them to pay their food bill.

The action came after the video of the incident started circling across social media platforms on Tuesday. Following the removal, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the two cops.

A complaint in the matter filed by Bhagat Singh, owner of Dhannuram Sweets in Sector 41, alleges that the duo came to his restaurant around 9.30pm on Monday in an inebriated state.

They ordered different types of sweets and when my staff asked for the payment, the two started hurling abuses at them and started an argument over the quality of the food, kept calling the sweets ‘rancid’.

“When my staff called me from inside, they hit me as well and even tore my clothes,” Singh said.

In the said video of the incident, the cops can be seen surrounded by staff, complaining about the ‘rancid’ dish; one person in plain clothes appeared to be owner of the shop. The two can be seen heckling the owner and heard threatening and abusing the waiters loudly.

As it escalates, the man in plain clothes took out his mobile phone from his pocket to make a call. But the cops grabbed the phone and pushed him. They then throw the man’s mobile phone away. The eatery staff subsequently asked the cops to leave immediately.

According to the police, the two cops were identified on the basis of the video as head constable Ravindra and constable Pushpendra.

“A report has been sent from ACP-3 to DCP (Noida). Prima facie, the two have been found guilty and sent to police lines. An inquiry has been instituted against them, based on which further legal action will be taken,” additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

