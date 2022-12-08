Watch: TTE suffers burn injuries after coming in contact with live wire at Kharagpur railway station

New Delhi: In a freak accident, a ticket checker suffered burn injuries after he came in contact with a live wire at Kharagpur railway station on Wednesday.

In a video shared by a twitter user, two TTEs can be seen talking to each other at the station platform as a live wire taken down by a bird suddenly touches one of the TTE’s head.

Following this, the TTE falls unconscious off the platform onto the tracks as the other TTE runs away in shock.

He is later rescued by the security staff at the station and taken away in a stretcher to the hospital.

A freak accident – a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE’s head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment – at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon! #Accident pic.twitter.com/ObEbzd1cOF — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 8, 2022

According to reports, The TTE suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

