WATCH: Train movement resumes near Bahanaga station in Balasore
Days after the Odisha train accident shook the entire nation, restoration work has begun in Balasore to bring things back to normalcy.
Late on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw oversaw train movement over an affected section where the mishap occurred near Bahanaga Railway station.
#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: Train movement resumes in the affected section where the horrific #BalasoreTrainAccident happened that claimed 275 lives. Visuals from Bahanaga Railway station. pic.twitter.com/Onm0YqTTmZ
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
Earlier today, the Ministry of Railways recommended a CBI probe into the three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed the lives of 275 people and left 1000 injured.
The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
“Keeping everything in mind…whatever administrative information has been received so far…the Railway Board has recommended that further investigation be carried out by the CBI,” he told reporters in Balasore.
The Indian Railways on Sunday ruled out an error on the part of the loco pilot system malfunction.
The official probe, which concluded early on Sunday, indicated a possible “sabotage” and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that a “change in electronic interlocking” was to blame for the catastrophic train disaster that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening.
