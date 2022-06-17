Watch: Traffic cop clears off gravel to ensure safety on busy road; earns praise

The location and date of the video is still unknown. Some people have pointed out that the location could be somewhere in Tamil Nadu on the basis of the writing on a school bus in the clip.

Cops have often gone beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety of citizens. One such video, in which a traffic constable is trying to sweep gravel off the road has earned plaudits for taking care that no accident occurs on the spot.

Indian Administrative Officer named Awanish Sharan has shared a short video wherein a traffic constable is seen sweeping the road with a broom while vehicles are waiting at the traffic signal. He is trying to remove gravel as it can be dangerous for the commuters. When the vehicles start to move forward, another traffic volunteer is seen safeguarding the cop so that the motorists do not collide with him.

Sharan captioned the video, “Respect for you.” The clip has grabbed attention across the internet. While most users have been delighted by the selfless effort of the traffic police personnel, some have asked that such ‘unidentified heroes’ be rewarded for their efforts. A user wrote, “I am sure this officer will become a better rank officer one day since he has not forgotten the simple rule of helping people by going out of the way in government service.” Here are some more reactions:

Two-wheeler vehicles like bikes and scooters have a high chance of skidding off the road if they encounter scattered gravel. It can also lead to punctured tyres. So without waiting for anyone to clean the road, the cop took the charge and went on to clear the path.

However, the location and date of the video is still unknown. Some people have pointed out that the location could be somewhere in Tamil Nadu on the basis of the writing on a school bus in the clip.

