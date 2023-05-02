When visiting a wildlife sanctuary or a national park, tourists are always excited to spot wild animals in the forests in their natural habitat. Thanks to some dense forests and wildlife sanctuaries in the country, one can see majestic creatures including the Bengal tiger, sloth bear, wild elephants, leopards, and now cheetahs too! Besides all these animals, nothing can beat the excitement that one feels after sighting a tiger in the wild. While there are a lot of tiger reserves in India, sighting the wild cat is not easy everywhere. However, it indeed turned out to be true at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh.

A group of lucky tourists recently spotted a tiger quenching its thirst in the middle of the road at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of the wild Bengal tiger calling it the “road stopper.” The officer while sharing the video wrote, “The road stopper !! From Katarniaghat WLS.”

Originally posted by IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan, the video shows how the tiger calmly drinks water, while the traffic on both ends waits patiently for him to finish his task and move out of the way. “Clicked this morning by Range Officer Katarniaghat in the buffer area of the Sanctuary. True to its name, “Katarniaghat – Where rare is common,” he wrote.

The video has grabbed a lot of attention on social media, with many sharing their reactions to the post.

A user wrote, “The striped monk needs to be respected a lot. Good to see that people are not screaming or honking”, while another said, “Responsible human beings maintaining a safe distance for themselves and d beautiful jungle beast. Nice”

“More impressive is the respectful distance of the vehicles!” a user commented.

The video has so far garnered over 64,000 views along with a lot of likes and responses.

