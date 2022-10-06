In the wild, tigers are only meant to be observed or captured on camera from a distance. They should never be pursued or tracked by visitors. However, tourists who are ignorant of the security protocols in national parks and sanctuaries sometimes cross a line to take a closer look at wild animals.

Such an incident happened at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and caught the attention of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. He shared a video of the occurrence on his personal Twitter handle with a stern warning for the tourists who don’t abide by the rules and regulations while travelling through a sanctuary.

In the video, a group of travellers can be seen getting out of a car to snap pictures of a tiger roaming freely through the forest inside the Panna Tiger Reserve’s Wildlife Abundance Zone. Fortunately, the big cat did not threaten the tourists as it crossed the road calmly without deviating from its path. The guys continued to follow the tiger and record videos even after the wild creature crossed the road.

In the caption of the video, Nanda explained, “remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this weird behaviour.”

Since being shared, the clip has earned over 25,000 views and more than 1,000 likes. Viewers also got outraged by seeing the unacceptable behaviour of the young tourists. Some of them also suggested legal action against the offenders.

A user said, “they should have been booked.”

Another person could not believe her eyes and wrote, “I saw and for a moment didn’t believe I was actually seeing it.”

Another one asserted, “that’s why serious teaching needs to be done at the school level.”

A man acknowledged, “we have screwed their (tigers’) privacy.”

Here are some other reactions:

Atrocious behaviour 😡

The Panna Tiger Reserve is an important tiger habitat that is part of the Vindhya Hill region of northern Madhya Pradesh. It is covered in a dynamic dry deciduous forest. Along with other animals like leopards, wild dogs, wolves, hyaenas, and smaller cats, the tiger—the king of the jungle—roams freely in this safe but somewhat restricted habitat. Sambar, the largest of the Indian deer, chital, and chowsingha are all present in the wooded areas.

