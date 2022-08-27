Watch: Toddler serving dosa with perfect flip awes internet

The viral child, named Joshiik has a well-followed Instagram account. He has numerous photos and reels on his account

Social media has the power to make anyone a superstar overnight. Using the platforms, a lot of people have earned fame and become stars. Toddlers are not an exception. Nowadays, parents are quite enthusiastic to raise their children parallelly with modern trends. Following this scenario, we may come across the social media presence of several toddlers. Their cute and adorable instances have been attracting the audience and gathering followers. Here we have such a clip which will leave you in surprise and awe at the same time. In a recent Instagram reel, a baby boy has been winning hearts with his exceptional skill of serving dosa.

The viral child, named Joshiik has a well-followed Instagram account. He has numerous photos and reels on his account where he features in trending content as instructed by his parents. Coming to the latest one, Joshiik has created much buzz across the internet world by serving a dosa perfectly on his dad’s plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joshiik (@josh_iik)

In the video, the little boy in a cute blue t-shirt can be seen coming out of the kitchen with a spoon in his hands. As he comes close to the camera, one can see a dosa hanging on it. Maybe, the viewers were not prepared to watch what exactly happened next. Joshiik not only served the dosa but also made a flip before putting it on the plate. This will definitely remind you of any professional chef and make you ask yourself, “Am I capable of doing it with that perfection?”

Since being shared, the reel has earned as many as 16 million views so far on Instagram and more than 1 million people have liked this cute chef. One of the commenters appreciated “his concentration,” while another person said, “He did it as if he was serving dose for many years.” A person suggested, “Aww look at the dedication.” An individual tagged him as “balance baby.”

