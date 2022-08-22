Watch: Tigress spotted roaming freely with her cubs at this tiger reserve
It is very rare to witness a sight these days where the big cats are having a good time openly in nature. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter by Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer posted in Tamil Nadu, in which a tigress was spotted with her cubs roaming around freely in nature. The clip was recorded at Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. “The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger”, she captioned her tweet. This mesmerising video has currently more than 30,000 likes, 144 retweets, and 1,333 likes.
Have a look at this video here:
The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghmalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger pic.twitter.com/VC4zk5Sgbs
— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 20, 2022
It can be seen in the video that the cubs are joyously running around, jumping, and playing with each other. The mother tigress is keeping a watch on them, and she is enjoying the time with her cubs as well. They also can be seen taking a quick bath in the fresh flowing water. With the beautiful green grasses and trees, their surroundings are no less than a fantasy land.
“All mammals crave family time, including elephants. Request you to rehabilitate elephant Jeymalyatha at a Project Elephant recommended rehabilitation centre.”, one user commented.
All mammals crave family time including elephants. Request you to rehabilitate elephant Jeymalyatha at a Project Elephant recommended rehabilitation centre.
— Khushboo G S (@Vegankudi) August 20, 2022
One person wrote, “Wow! Happy to see a sighting of a tiger in Meghamalai. Is this pretty rare or are sightings more common now? Does Srivilliputhur-Mudumalai Tiger Reserve have a way for people to boom safaris into the jungle?"
Wow! Happy to see a sighting of tiger 🐅 in Meghamalai.
Is this pretty rare or are sightings more common now?
Does Smtr have a way for people to boom safaris into the jungle?
— Ranga Sampath (@waysidestations) August 21, 2022
Here are some interesting facts about tigers:
- Among all the Asian big cats, tigers are the largest ones.
- They depend primarily on sight and sound rather than smell for hunting.
- They usually hunt alone, and they stalk their prey.
- A tiger is capable of consuming more than 80 pounds of meat at one time.
- Tigers give birth to two or three cubs every two years on average.
- Tigers can reach an age of up to 20 years in the wild.
- Half of all the cubs do not survive for more than two years.
- The tiger population is steadily increasing in India. As of 2018, there is an estimated population of 2,967 tigers in India.
