Having dinner with our families is one of the most beautiful moments that anyone can get to enjoy. It is no surprise that animals are no different than humans in this respect. A video has been shared on Twitter recently by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, in which a tigress can be seen enjoying a sumptuous meal with her five cubs. In the clip, each member of the family can be seen with a separate piece, indicating that the tigers are aware of the value of sharing. In the caption of the video, Susanta Nanda stated that the food tastes better when you eat it with your family.

Food tastes better when you it with family☺️☺️

Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received pic.twitter.com/UBwj5dKIVC — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 14, 2022

Viewers appreciated how the tiger family was having their food together. A user commented, “A family that eats together, stays together.”

A family that eats together… Stays together ❤ — Rakesh Jamwal (@rakeshrjamwal) October 14, 2022

Another individual wrote, “Family get together.”

Family get together 😀 — Dr. PRAGEETHA G RAJU MBA, PhD 🐘 (@DrPrageetha) October 14, 2022

Some people pointed out how each cub and the tigress had a separate piece.

Each one having a separate piece, enjoying together. — ponnel r (@r_ponnel) October 15, 2022

Some viewers emphasised the principle of sharing.

We have to learn the cardinal principle of the Sharing. — Samikkannu M (@SamikkannuM2) October 14, 2022

This is not the only video on social media which shows some tigers having a good time. A video was tweeted by the news agency ANI in which tiger cubs can be seen cheerfully playing with each other and their mother.

#WATCH West Bengal | Young tiger cubs cheerfully frolic among themselves while playing with their mother tigress in Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri Sheela, the mother tigress, is the only tigress in the park (Video Courtesy: Park Authorities) pic.twitter.com/eN27gfGOch — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

The cubs can be seen playfully running around and jumping on their mother. The video is from the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri.

Another clip was shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey in which two playful tigers were shown in slow motion.

Playful tiger cubs in slow motions. They were sighted in Panna Tiger Reserve, which had lost all its tigers once and now have more than 50 tigers. A great success story of tiger reintroduction, which we can admire of. VC: Shaurya Reshamwalapic.twitter.com/bMW06Y2Ba4 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) June 16, 2022



As per the caption, these cubs were spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve, which had lost all its tigers once. But the reserve has made a comeback and is now home to over 50 tigers. Ramesh Pandey stated in the caption that Panna is a great success story of the reintroduction of tigers.

According to the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, tigers’ range has shrunk by approximately 95 per cent over the last 150 years. It has been estimated that around 3,900 tigers are left in the wild. India accounts for the largest number of these animals, with about 3000 wild tigers in the country.

