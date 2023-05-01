India

WATCH: Tiger sits down till elephant herd passes by, internet says 'what an encounter'

A user wrote that the tiger is on the lookout for a calf to target, which is evident from its posture, and that is the reason why it was ultimately chased by the female elephant

An elephant crossing a path in the forest, followed by its herd. Representational Image.

Tigers are considered to be among the top predators, but interestingly, they avoid confrontations with elephants. Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda, has shared a video of a tiger yielding to a group of elephants in a jungle. Vijetha Simha, a photographer who specializes in capturing wildlife, was the one who initially uploaded the video on Instagram. The footage depicts the tiger noticing the elephants on a forest path and then sitting down to wait until the herd passes. Despite seeing the tiger, the elephants continue moving forward at a leisurely pace without showing any worry. The caption says, “This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony… Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd.”

The video clip received a wide range of reactions in the comment section by the viewers. Some people called it a remarkable sighting, and pointed out that the tiger displays proper respect to the powerful land mammals.

An account pointed out that the tiger and the elephants are trying to avoid a conflict.

A user wrote that the tiger is on the lookout for a calf to target, which is evident from its posture, and that is the reason why it was ultimately chased by the female elephant.

Another viewer echoed a similar point and said, “Maybe the Tiger is taking its attack position. Correct me if I am wrong.”

This is not the first time that Nanda has shared a video of two different creatures avoiding a conflict. In February this year, he had shared a clip that showed a leopard quickly climbing a tree to avoid a tiger’s assault.

In the caption, Nanda had informed that was how leopards managed to survive in an environment where tigers were the dominant species. He had added that tigers possessed the ability to climb trees easily, utilising their sharp and retractable claws to grasp the tree trunk and ascend. However, as tigers aged and their body mass increased, it became more difficult for them to climb swiftly. Nanda had further noted that therefore, the key to survival was maintaining a lean physique.

In the video, the tiger could be seen climbing up a section of the same tree. However, due to its heavy weight, it failed to ascend past a certain point and eventually abandoned the hunt, sliding back down to the ground.

