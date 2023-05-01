Tigers are considered to be among the top predators, but interestingly, they avoid confrontations with elephants. Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda, has shared a video of a tiger yielding to a group of elephants in a jungle. Vijetha Simha, a photographer who specializes in capturing wildlife, was the one who initially uploaded the video on Instagram. The footage depicts the tiger noticing the elephants on a forest path and then sitting down to wait until the herd passes. Despite seeing the tiger, the elephants continue moving forward at a leisurely pace without showing any worry. The caption says, “This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony… Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd.”

Courtesy: Vijetha Simha

The video clip received a wide range of reactions in the comment section by the viewers. Some people called it a remarkable sighting, and pointed out that the tiger displays proper respect to the powerful land mammals.

What an encounter. Tiger gives due respect to the mighty land mammal. — Harnishsinh Rathod🇮🇳🐾 (@rathodharnish) April 30, 2023

An account pointed out that the tiger and the elephants are trying to avoid a conflict.

Both trying to avoid a conflict! 🐘🐯 — Viswa (@iamViswaSundar) April 30, 2023

A user wrote that the tiger is on the lookout for a calf to target, which is evident from its posture, and that is the reason why it was ultimately chased by the female elephant.

He is looking for a calf to attack (you can tell by its position) and that’s why chased by the female in end. — Krishna Gaurav (@krishna_gaurav) April 30, 2023

Another viewer echoed a similar point and said, “Maybe the Tiger is taking its attack position. Correct me if I am wrong.”

Correct me if I am wrong. — BILAL HUSSAIN (@BILAL9770) April 30, 2023

This is not the first time that Nanda has shared a video of two different creatures avoiding a conflict. In February this year, he had shared a clip that showed a leopard quickly climbing a tree to avoid a tiger’s assault.

In the caption, Nanda had informed that was how leopards managed to survive in an environment where tigers were the dominant species. He had added that tigers possessed the ability to climb trees easily, utilising their sharp and retractable claws to grasp the tree trunk and ascend. However, as tigers aged and their body mass increased, it became more difficult for them to climb swiftly. Nanda had further noted that therefore, the key to survival was maintaining a lean physique.

Stay slim to survive🙏 pic.twitter.com/uePgSwIJcj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 14, 2023

In the video, the tiger could be seen climbing up a section of the same tree. However, due to its heavy weight, it failed to ascend past a certain point and eventually abandoned the hunt, sliding back down to the ground.

