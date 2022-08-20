Watch: Tiger hunting wild boar gets attacked by crocodile

A tiger is seen entrapping a wild boar with its jaw. The boar can be seen struggling to break free from the tiger’s clutches

A viral video shows nature and its elements in their prime. The clip shows how the predator can also be a prey, establishing the rule of survival of the fittest. A tiger is seen entrapping a wild boar with its jaw. The boar can be seen struggling to break free from the tiger’s clutches.

While the action is going on, a crocodile enters the frame. With its back against the crocodile, the tiger is oblivious to another creature approaching it. The crocodile hurtles and opens its mouth wide open in an attempt to catch hold of the tiger.

This is when the tiger learns of the second predator. The tiger, while still holding the boar in its mouth, flips and jumps away from the crocodile. It drags its prey away from the reptile.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Surender Mehra who wrote, “Wildlife has its own survival rules. Let us not intrude.”

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/surenmehra/status/1559762849198551040

Hundreds of social media users reacted to the video. One user tagged the video as a “Tripartite struggle.”

https://twitter.com/anubhavmhnty/status/1559805171336560640

Another called it an “Amazing clip.”

https://twitter.com/GangeshShukla_/status/1559804116918222848

One person said, “What wild drama.”

https://twitter.com/makhaik/status/1559801601220812801

Another user commented, “Look at the size of that beast.”

https://twitter.com/MeyrickDabs/status/1559787756125306880

“I wonder when will I ever get to witness such a moment! Crazy!” read a comment.

https://twitter.com/hitchwriter/status/1559767984419540993

Among the people reacting to the video was the photographer who captured this amazing face-off. Rajat Bhandari also mentioned that the video was shot in Ranthambore, and shared the link to the original video.

https://twitter.com/RB_1510/status/1560213192777043968

Forest service officer Mehra replied to the tweet thanking Rajat for this “amazing story of nature.”

https://twitter.com/surenmehra/status/1560215300838027264

You can watch the full video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPoxAzRpsqc

So, what are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.