Watch: Three sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Chhattisgarh's Durg district
In a video going viral on social media, people can be seen thrashing the sadhus and when a policeman intervenes to save them, he is also assaulted by the unruly mob.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a mob in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Thursday thrashed three sadhus on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.
In a video going viral on social media, people can be seen thrashing the sadhus and when a policeman intervenes to save them, he is also assaulted by the unruly mob.
Villagers beat up 3 sadhus, mistaking them as child thieves in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. Police registered case against the accused#SadhusAttack pic.twitter.com/XBCvvnsJt2
— Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) October 6, 2022
“Sadhus were acting suspicious and speaking with children. We’ve been unable to verify their credentials. But what citizens did was wrong, no one should take law in their hands,” said Durg SP Abhishek Pallav.
Durg,Chhattisgarh| Mob beat 3 dressed as sadhus suspecting them to be child lifters. Sadhus were acting suspicious, speaking with children. We’ve been unable to verify their credentials. But what citizens did was wrong, no one should take law in their hands: SP Abhishek Pallav pic.twitter.com/fk4TdhqLVd
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2022
The victims, who were from Rajasthan, suffered minor injuries, police said.
Based on videos of the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and 30 persons have been summoned for questioning, Pallav added.
Durg Police also appealed people not to react to rumours of child-lifting with violence and take law in their own hands.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mob beats up 35-year-old driver in Jharkhand's Dumka region on suspicion of being child-lifter; victim stable
The villagers suspected him as the victim had asked the name of a girl child he came across in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.
Mob in Tripura lynches man spreading awareness against rumour-mongering after accusing him of being child-lifter
A man hired by the Tripura Information and Culture department to spread awareness against rumour-mongering was among two persons lynched in different areas of the state on the suspicion of being child-lifters, the police said on Friday
Differently-abled woman beaten up in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on suspicion of being child-lifter
Locals claimed that the woman was spotted in the neighbourhood in Jalpaiguri dictrict for the past few days and used candies to lure children.