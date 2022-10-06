New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a mob in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Thursday thrashed three sadhus on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

In a video going viral on social media, people can be seen thrashing the sadhus and when a policeman intervenes to save them, he is also assaulted by the unruly mob.

Villagers beat up 3 sadhus, mistaking them as child thieves in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. Police registered case against the accused#SadhusAttack pic.twitter.com/XBCvvnsJt2 — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) October 6, 2022

“Sadhus were acting suspicious and speaking with children. We’ve been unable to verify their credentials. But what citizens did was wrong, no one should take law in their hands,” said Durg SP Abhishek Pallav.

Durg,Chhattisgarh| Mob beat 3 dressed as sadhus suspecting them to be child lifters. Sadhus were acting suspicious, speaking with children. We’ve been unable to verify their credentials. But what citizens did was wrong, no one should take law in their hands: SP Abhishek Pallav pic.twitter.com/fk4TdhqLVd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2022

The victims, who were from Rajasthan, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Based on videos of the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and 30 persons have been summoned for questioning, Pallav added.

Durg Police also appealed people not to react to rumours of child-lifting with violence and take law in their own hands.

With inputs from agencies

