WATCH: Three kids get stuck in lift, scream, cry, console each other, then pray together before being rescued

Ghaziabad: Three girls aged 5-7 years got trapped in the lift of a Ghaziabad housing society for almost half hour on Wednesday evening. As per reports the lift was coming down from the 20th floor and got stuck on the 11th floor.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the trapped girls went viral on social media in which the hapless kids were seen screaming, crying their eyes out, consoling each other and then praying together. They kept trying to open the gates on their own, while telling each other to calm down. However, all efforts failed until 24 minutes later residents rescued them after forcibly opening the lift.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening after which a police complaint was lodged by one of the girls’ father, accusing the RWA president of the society of negligence in the upkeep of lifts.

Shivam Gehlot, the complainant, told media that he lives in a 20th floor flat with his family. His 8-year-old daughter Tejaswini, a 3rd standard student, boarded the lift with her friends Mishika and Vaidyahi. They were going to play in the society’s park.

The lift suddenly got stuck on the 11th floor even though the lights in the lift were on.

In the 1 minute 30 second CCTV video, the three girls can be seen trying to open the lift with their hands, but even after multiple attempts, they could not open the gates.

Three little girls stuck in a society lift in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad, for 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/5lYd0sQTh2 — Sandeep Shrivastwa (@SandeepAndes) December 1, 2022

After seeing one of them getting tired of trying to open the gates, other two girls started praying with folded hands.

Later, few residents who needed the lift realised it was stuck and informed the maintenance team. The upkeep personals reached the spot and began with the rescue.

Shivam Gehlot, who runs a sports equipment outlet told media that he reached the society getting the information.

“They were very nervous. My daughter did not stop crying even after getting out of the lift. She is traumatised so much so that she told me she will never use the lift, even other children are scared of using it,” Gehlot said.

Following the incident, Shivam lodged an FIR against Residents Welfare Association (RWA) president Chitra Chaturvedi and secretary Abhay Jha accusing them of negligence in the upkeep of the society.

It is alleged in the complaint that about Rs 25 lakh are being spent every year in the name of lift maintenance. Despite this, failure of lifts is prevalent in the society. Residents complain continuously, yet the problem has not been resolved.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

