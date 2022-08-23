Watch: This father-daughter duo sings 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh

A few seconds into the video, we see a little girl joining in. Appearing to be 2-3 years old, she sings along with him and is surely the star of the clip

Every child has a talent. And as for this little one, it is singing. Don’t believe us? Watch it by yourself. An undated video, shared by Twitter user Shivani Rai, has done all the talking. The clip opens with a man singing “Kaise Hua” from the film Kabir Singh while playing the guitar. A few seconds into the video, we see a little girl joining in. Appearing to be 2-3 years old, she sings along with him and is surely the star of the clip. Don’t miss the mini guitar in her hand. Though the girl doesn’t remember the full lyrics of the song, she sets off singing in high pitch as the song’s hook “kaise hua” comes. The girl tried to sing with all her energy and uttered the lyrics at the top of her lungs, maintaining the tunes as much she could. To say the least, this video is too-adorable to miss. Sharing the clip, the Twitter user wrote, “The little girl saved all her energies for kaise hua.”

Watch video:

The little girl saved all her energies for "kaise hua"😂 pic.twitter.com/NeHa38h70Y — Shivani Rai (@blinking_hasi) August 21, 2022

The girl’s powerful rendition of Kaise Hua has won over the internet. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Super cute… she even had the rock star vibes shaking her head and the guitar.”

Some even termed it the “cutest thing” they have come across today.

“Omg hahahaha this is the cutest thing I have seen today,” the tweet read.

People weren’t tired of adoring how cute the little girl was looking as she sang the high notes.

A Twitter user added, “She’s hitting the right note. Sense of timing is impeccable. A star.”

Another noted how the girl was focused on the hook and wrote, “She is focused.”

So far, the video which was shared on 21 August, has gathered over 410k views.

