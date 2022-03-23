Watch: Telangana man designs wooden treadmill that works without electricity; wins praise

His innovative attempt has also caught the attention of state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Fitness enthusiasts who are planning to purchase and install a treadmill at home can take a look at this eco-friendly alternative designed by a a man in Telangana. The man is currently winning hearts on the internet after a video of him designing and building a wooden treadmill went viral. His innovative attempt has also caught the attention of state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Amazed by the man's innovative experiment, KT Rama Rao retweeted the video of the treadmill on his social media handles. He also tagged the state's prototyping centre, T-Works with a note urging them to connect and help this man to produce more such wooden treadmills.

“Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up,” KTR said in his tweet. Check the post here:

Shared on 17 March by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula, the video has been captioned as, “Amazing treadmill that works without power.” So far, the identity of the man in the viral video has not been revealed. The 45-second clip video has been viewed more than 1,36,000 times till date. Check the video here:

Amazing treadmill that works without power. pic.twitter.com/iTOVuzj6va — Arunn Bhagavathula చి లిపి (@ArunBee) March 17, 2022

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen using his carpentry skills to assemble the treadmill. He is seen placing the wooden parts together and fixing them securely.

As the video pans out, the man then easily demonstrates how the treadmill works. by He holds the wooden handle and moves his legs on the parts, which have been assembled akin to a conveyor belt. Surprisingly, the wooden treadmill can be seen moving without using any electricity due to the force used by the man.

Since going viral, social media users appeared impressed by his skills and creative thinking. One user called the treadmill a great innovation while others recommended providing more support to such talented individuals.

However, a few people pointed out that the treadmill is good as a replica, but not as a functional machine. There were few who even commented that treadmills which work without electricity have already been installed in some gyms across Hyderabad.

