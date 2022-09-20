Watch: SUV hits stationary vehicles, drags scooter, rider for 100 meters

New Delhi: A speeding SUV which was probably driven by a drunk person on Monday hit several stationary vehicles and also dragged a man along with his scooter for nearly 100 meters in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

The incident came to light after a CCTV video of the incident surfaced on the internet. It was realized after investigation that the Fortuner car hit at least five vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw before dragging the two-

wheeler on Padam Singh Marg in Karol Bagh late at night.

The driver, Sudhir Jain, was apprehend from the spot.

The footage was recorded in a CCTV camera of a house which shows that Jain’s Fortuner car did not stop even after dragging the man along with his Activa scooter under the wheels. Later it hit into three-four more vehicles.

Two allegedly 'Drunk Youth in a Fortuner' hit around 500cars and dragged one scooter up to 100mtrs, grievously injuring the rider in Delhi's Karol Bagh.#Delhi @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/a5Us1kJzrw — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) September 20, 2022

The video also showed a few people including a woman watching the incident.

As per the cops, the man who was dragged was identified as Himanshu, who sustained injuries in the accident. His condition is stated to be stable.

Jain was sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

Eye witnesses say that there was one more person with jain when the incident occurred. It seems that Jain dozed off while being inebriated, said a police official.

(Inputs from agencies)

