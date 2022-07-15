Watch: Stray bull attacks woman, tosses her to the ground in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Stray cattle menace has been a huge problem in Rajasthan, one that consecutive governments have failed to address

Stray animals have always been a problem for traffic. The increase in population of stray animals like cows, dogs and cats has constantly put commuters in difficult situations. From affecting the traffic flow to posing threat to the commuters, stray animals have often been a cause for concern on streets.

Stray cattle menace has been a huge problem in Rajasthan, one that consecutive governments have failed to address.

A recent shocking incident on the same lines from Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been making headlines, where a stray bull attacked a woman. The incident highlights the problem of the rise of stray animals in the city.

In the video, two stray bulls can be seen standing on the road when a woman walks past them. As she makes her way, one of the bulls attacks her. It tosses her and throws her to the ground where she lies unconscious. Few locals are then seen running to her rescue. This entire incident was caught in the CCTV camera.

A user identified as Abdul Quadir shared the video on Twitter and spoke of how stray animals in the cities have become a menace. He also mentioned that the status of the woman's condition was unknown.

Watch the video here:

Follow @JournalThread Oh, these homeless animals in cities..

🇮🇳 (Jodhpur, India)

A hard day for a woman passing by on the road. The woman's condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/yTzZyAwAsj — Abdul Quadir - عبد القادر (@JournalThread) July 15, 2022

This is not the first time when such an incident has happened. In April this year, a 55-year-old woman died after being attacked by a stray bull in Noida. The woman - Mamta Sharma - was attacked by the animal when she had stepped out to buy food for her children.

Police said that she was walking towards a shop when a stray bull had suddenly charged and attacked her. Following which, she had fallen to the ground. When locals had rushed to help her, the bull ran towards her again and attacked her again. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.