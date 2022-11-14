WATCH: Speeding UP police vehicle hits 2 children crossing road in Baghpat
The CCTV footage of the incident shows two children crossing a busy road in Baghpat when a black SUV - a UP Police PRV - approaching at a high speed, striking them
Lucknow: A speeding Police Response Vehicle (PRV) of Uttar Pradesh Police hit two children on a busy road in Baghpat leaving them injured. The van hit the minors when they were crossing the road, but in an official statement, police said that the PRV, which was on its way to “an event” hit children playing on the street.
Uttar Pradesh Police PRV hit children
The CCTV footage of the incident shows two children crossing a busy road in Baghpat when a black SUV – a UP Police PRV – approaching at a high speed, striking them.
The speeding vehicle immediately came to a stop, along with an e-rickshaw next to it. The driver of e-rickshaw can been seen picking one of the children from the road, while people gathered to see if the kids were okay.
Warning: Viewers discretion advised
Baghpat Police say children were playing on street
The incident took place around 11:35 am on Sunday on Haveli road in Baghpat. The Baghpat Police issued a statement in which it stated that the children were reportedly playing on the street when the PRV hit them.
It further said that the children suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital.
A senior police officer said that he talked with the children's parents on a visit to their home.
Uttar Pradesh Police order investigation
A senior police officer said that a detailed probe has been ordered which will be carried out by Circle Officer (CO) Baghpat. A report has been sought within 24 hours and based on it further investigation will be carried out.
With inputs from agencies
