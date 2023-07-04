WATCH: Speeding car crushes child, 2 women as it loses control on busy Hyderabad road
Disturbing footage shows the speeding car skidding on the road before crashing into the three people who were out for their morning walk
A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad as a car traveling at high speed rammed into people, leading to the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four others. Among the deceased were a mother and a child, who tragically succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Disturbing footage shows the speeding car skidding on the road before crashing into the three people who were out for their morning walk. As soon as the incident occurred, the police arrived at the scene. The victims were identified as residents of Shanti Nagar Colony.
Watch:
Warning: Viewer discretion advised
VIDEO | Two women and a child on morning walk died after being hit by a speeding car on Hydershakote Main Road in Hyderabad earlier today. pic.twitter.com/BmAgtdLRXK
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023
Immediate action was taken to transport the injured individuals to the hospital. Subsequently, their bodies were transferred to the mortuary at Osmania Hospital, according to The Financial Times.
Following the incident, a case has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway. According to the eyewitnesses, the car was exceeding the speed limit, and the driver lost control, leading to the tragic accident.
Further updates and information regarding the incident are still awaited.
