New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit and dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Yadav, who is the SP district president of Mainpuri, was alone in the car at the time of the incident and did not suffer any serious injury, according to reports.

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Kamlesh Dikshit, SP, Mainpuri said that the truck driver, who hails from Itawa, has been arrested.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The further investigation in the case underway," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway: Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/REt7psvMGJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

