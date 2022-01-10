Watch: Son gifts mother new phone, her reaction is winning hearts on internet

Touched by her son’s gesture, the mother then hurriedly walks forward to hug her son

Mothers love and duties towards her family can never be measured or expressed. A recent heartening video of a mother's reaction after receiving an unexpected birthday gift from her son is going viral on the internet.

The video was first shared by a social media user named Vignesh. This clip captured the moment of a son surprising his mother with a new cellphone.

People on Twitter were pleased to see the mother’s reaction after opening her gift. Even actor R Madhavan was delighted to watch the clip following which he retweeted the video.

Watch the heart-warming video here:

Adhula Irundha Mobile-oda Velai Verum 8800 Rs Dhan...! Aana Enga Amma Patta Sandhoshathuku Velayae Kidayaadhu ❤️ Birthday Gift..! pic.twitter.com/4QZJE7Ocii — Vignesh (@VigneshSammu) January 5, 2022

In the footage, the son can be seen handing over a fairly large bag to his mother, which she opens to find a smaller bag inside. As she looks inside, she notices a brand-new phone following which her bafflement turns to joy. Touched by her son’s gesture, the mother then hurriedly walks forward to hug her son. She then sits down on a chair nearby and gazes at her new gift.

"The phone inside the bag is worth Rs 8,800 but the happiness it brought to mother's face is priceless," reads the caption in Tamil. The phone was bought for the mother as a birthday gift to her.

Meanwhile, the 3 Idiots actor, who was also touched by the video, wrote a note stating that the mother's happiness has no price.

https://twitter.com/ActorMadhavan/status/1479365629824036864?s=20

Ever since this video was shared, it has collected more than 7 lakh views on Twitter along with thousands of pleasing comments and retweets. There were many who praised the son for surprising his mother, while others termed this clip as "touching" and "emotional".

There have been many such videos in the past but this recent one is melting hearts online. What do you think of the son’s gesture and mother’s reaction?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.